The first half of the Sun’s 2019 season has been pretty incredible, and one player will get the chance to represent Connecticut in this year’s WNBA 3-point contest.

The WNBA has named Shekinna Stricklen as one of six women to participate in the July 26 competition. Stricklen is 48-for-115 from beyond the arc this season, shooting just over 40 percent from downtown.

Two-time reigning champion and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will defend her title.

Congrats to the Sun's @strick40 for being named a participant in the 2019 @WNBA Three-Point Contest presented by @MountainDew​. pic.twitter.com/KyVdHReJ6q — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 24, 2019

The WNBA 3-point contest will take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun