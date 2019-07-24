The first half of the Sun’s 2019 season has been pretty incredible, and one player will get the chance to represent Connecticut in this year’s WNBA 3-point contest.
The WNBA has named Shekinna Stricklen as one of six women to participate in the July 26 competition. Stricklen is 48-for-115 from beyond the arc this season, shooting just over 40 percent from downtown.
Two-time reigning champion and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will defend her title.
The WNBA 3-point contest will take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun