Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun were well represented at the 2019 WNBA 3-Point Contest at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Shekinna Stricklen walked away with this year’s title, dethroning two-time reigning champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky. Stricklen defeated Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride in the final round of Friday’s contest as fourth player to score 20 or more points in both rounds of the competition, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Check out her winning moment:

After earning the title, Stricklen said she was “still in shock” over the win.

“This is big,” she said, according to High Post Hoops.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun