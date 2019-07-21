Javier Báez added another play to his highlight reel Saturday afternoon.
The Chicago Cubs shortstop not only hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, he also helped erase the potential the tying run in the ninth.
With the Padres down 6-5 with one out, Wil Myers tried to steal second, but Báez had other plans as he completed a seemingly impossible behind-the-back, no-look tag for the out.
See for yourself:
Check it out in slow motion:
Baez makes it look so, so easy.
Chicago would go on to win and now are 7-1 since the All-Star break.
Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images