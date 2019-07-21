Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javier Báez added another play to his highlight reel Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago Cubs shortstop not only hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, he also helped erase the potential the tying run in the ninth.

With the Padres down 6-5 with one out, Wil Myers tried to steal second, but Báez had other plans as he completed a seemingly impossible behind-the-back, no-look tag for the out.

See for yourself:

Javy Báez has 👀 in the back of his head! pic.twitter.com/arH1KMYUjs — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 20, 2019

Check it out in slow motion:

If you need something to watch the rest of the night pic.twitter.com/tpBfRzZT2N — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 20, 2019

Baez makes it look so, so easy.

Chicago would go on to win and now are 7-1 since the All-Star break.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images