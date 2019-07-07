Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another photo of Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers doing things together.

What a time to be alive.

In honor of Independence Day, Patrick and Rodgers posed for an appropriately patriotic Instagram. However, Rodgers was the only one who went all-in for the Fourth of July.

Take a look:

What gives, Danica?

Patrick was awfully busy over the weekend. In addition to celebrating America’s birthday, the retired NASCAR star deadlifed with some of her friends.

