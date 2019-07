Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There aren’t many people who can go full glam and still look kinda cool.

Danica Patrick is not like most people, however.

The retired racing star and her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recently attended (hosted) a 1980s-themed party. The pictures are outrageous, as you might expect.

That includes this photo of Patrick looking like an entirely different person:

That’s a killer look, if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images