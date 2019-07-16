Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world’s premier supercouple had a weekend to remember.

Aaron Rodgers competed in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Golf Club in South Lake Tahoe, Nev., and his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, tagged along. As you might expect, the trip resulted in a juicy Instagram post from the retired NASCAR driver.

“Today I needed a vacation from our vacation! 🤣 I woke up at 5:30 a.m. everyday to workout (🏃🏻‍♀️+🍷=🤪) … but I had most of today and didn’t seem to find the energy. 🤷🏻‍♀️ @aaronrodgers12 was such a hottie on the course and the house crew was on point, along with the day to day visitors to join in on the fun!

“Awesome week!”

Nice.

As for the actual tournament, Rodgers finished in 21st. Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the title for the second straight year.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images