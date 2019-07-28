Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics brought in Enes Kanter this offseason to help fill the void left by the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes. Although the big man needs some improvement on the defensive side of the ball, there seems to be another area of his game that could undergo some changes this season.

Kanter spoke with Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy to discuss a number of topics, but noted that he’ll likely work to expand his range this coming season, similar to what Baynes did during his time in Boston.

“Now, the league has changed a lot,” Kanter said. “There’s not much back-to-the-basket play anymore – that left – and that’s my game. Of course, with the league changing, everybody has to be able to make three-point shots now. That’s why my focus this summer is my three-point shooting. When I talked to Brad Stevens, he told me he wanted me to shoot threes. In the press conference, I was sitting next to Danny Ainge and he told me, ‘You know, that three-point line isn’t for decoration.’ I was like, ‘Got it! Okay!'”

Kanter is right. The game is changing, so you might as well evolve with it. He’s already a solid offensive big, so creating an effective perimeter game would make him a brutal matchup for opposing defenses.

Thumbnail photo via NESN.com