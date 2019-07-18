Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most of Wednesday was about Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter for the Boston Celtics.

But even the introduction of two of the team’s newest core players could not take away from the hype surrounding Tacko Fall.

The 7-foot-6 prospect took the league by storm at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and has Green Teamers buzzing about his potential to make the roster this upcoming season.

Danny Ainge said there was a chance Fall could play in Boston this season, but also noted that the UCF product’s development is very important to the team at this point.

“Tacko is fun to watch. He makes me laugh. Some of the plays he makes are hilarious because you just don’t see them,” Ainge told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Guards get in a bind and they just the ball up in the air, then Tacko grabs them and makes tip-toe dunks from under the basket. It’s like a senior in high school playing against fourth graders sometimes out there.

He’s a great kid, he’s working really hard. We want to take his development very, very seriously. He’s a high priority for us to try to develop into a player.”

So while the hype is at an all-time high, Ainge seems to suggest here there’s a real possibility Fall could head to the Maine Red Claws in the G League.

But one thing is for sure, the Tacko train has left the yard, and expectation are soaring like Fall throwing down a 360 dunk.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images