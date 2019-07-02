The Boston Red Sox on Monday made a shocking move by naming Nathan Eovaldi their closer once he returns from the injured list.
Eovaldi has been on the shelf since April after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. Many expected him to come back as a starter, but after some severe struggles from the relief pitchers, a decision was made to move the right-hander from the starting rotation to the bullpen.
Before Boston’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski addressed the media at Rogers Centre, saying the move comes from a sense of “urgency,” per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
However, Dombrowski did note Eovaldi may not be in the bullpen for the remainder of the 2019 campaign because it depends on how he performs or potential “other acquisitions” that could change the pitcher’s role with the team.
The Red Sox are hopeful to have Eovaldi return from his injury shortly after the All-Star break. Though there is no definitive date, it certainly is reassuring he could be back as soon as next week.
