The New England Patriots kicked off training camp in Foxboro on Thursday, but the full roster was not in attendance.

Center David Andrews and defensive lineman Michael Bennett were both absent for Day 1, while Sony Michel, Demaryius Thomas and Deatrich Wise Jr. were among those present but unable to perform on Thursday.

For more on the attendance sheet from Pats training camp, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.