Despite landing himself a position on Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team, Red Sox prospect Stephen Scott’s baseball career didn’t get off to the hottest start. But the 22-year-old displayed marked improvements in his junior and senior years, something one Boston pitcher (and Vanderbilt alum) lauded him for.

“He didn’t give up on himself after the first two years or having a tough first year,” David Price said, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “He stuck with it and he got rewarded for it. That’s part of SEC baseball, the Vanderbilt program and (head coach) Tim Corbin.”

In his final two seasons with the Commodores, Scott racked up 27 home runs, 92 RBI and 120 hits in 148 at-bats. His batting average skyrocketed from .091 as a freshman to .326 as a senior.

So it comes as no surprise when Price says he’ll “definitely” be rooting for the Sox’s 10th round pick, especially considering the bond shared between Vanderbilt alumni.

“We all keep up with one another,” Price said. “So it’s cool to be able to have one in the same organization and be able to see him a little bit more often.”

Seems like the perseverance sure is paying off.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images