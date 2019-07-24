Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, David Price and the Boston Red Sox will get back to work Wednesday afternoon.

Price is 7-3 on the season with a 3.61 ERA and will take the mound for the Red Sox against Rays’ Charlie Morton. Morton is enjoying a great season for the Rays with an 11-3 record and 2.61 ERA.

The Red Sox have the opportunity to sweep the Rays before returning to Fenway Park to face the New York Yankees.

To hear more about the pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images