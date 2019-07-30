Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of 17 consecutive games against American League East opponents, and that continues Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston and Tampa begin a three-game set at Fenway Park with left-hander David Price getting the ball against Rays starter Charlie Morton. Price is 7-4 this season with a 3.66 ERA.

Rick Porcello and Andrew Cashner will take the hill in Games 2 and 3, respectively, as they look to continue Boston’s strong play.

For more on the series’ pitching matchups, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.