Bill Belichick might have cracked a ’69’ joke Tuesday afternoon, or he might not have. He probably didn’t.

Either way, there was a show-stopping moment during the New England Patriots head coach’s press conference at Gillette Stadium.

While answering a question about 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Dan Skipper, Belichick cracked an impeccably timed smile.

Reporter: “Offensive tackle (Skipper), how much does his … unusual length give him at the position?”

Belichick: “Similar to (ex-Patriot Nate) Solder, both guys around 6-9 (insert laugh).”

Check this out:

Has Gronk fully infiltrated Belichick’s brain with 69 jokes? (Via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/nrrrPixQFm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 30, 2019

Upon initial view, it appears Belichick is channeling his inner-Rob Gronkowski. However, subsequent viewings make it clear the notoriously grumpy head coach merely was laughing about a reporter’s cell phone ringing.

And that’s disappointing, as the alternative scenario would be one of the more fascinating developments in recent sports history — and that’s not a joke.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images