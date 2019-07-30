Bill Belichick might have cracked a ’69’ joke Tuesday afternoon, or he might not have. He probably didn’t.
Either way, there was a show-stopping moment during the New England Patriots head coach’s press conference at Gillette Stadium.
While answering a question about 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Dan Skipper, Belichick cracked an impeccably timed smile.
Reporter: “Offensive tackle (Skipper), how much does his … unusual length give him at the position?”
Belichick: “Similar to (ex-Patriot Nate) Solder, both guys around 6-9 (insert laugh).”
Check this out:
Upon initial view, it appears Belichick is channeling his inner-Rob Gronkowski. However, subsequent viewings make it clear the notoriously grumpy head coach merely was laughing about a reporter’s cell phone ringing.
And that’s disappointing, as the alternative scenario would be one of the more fascinating developments in recent sports history — and that’s not a joke.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images