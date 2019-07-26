Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allen Hurns is on his way back to the Sunshine State.

The Miami Dolphins signed the veteran wide receiver to a contract, the team announced Friday morning. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The signing comes just a few days after the Dallas Cowboys cut loose Hurns following one season in Texas. Hurns was a disappointment for Dallas last season, catching just 20 passes (on 35 targets) for 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s also working his way back from injury after dislocating his ankle in the Cowboys’ wild-card round win over the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Miami, however, is hoping Hurns can regain the form he showed as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-3 wideout spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville and enjoyed a career season in 2015, his second in the league, when he hauled in 64 passes for 1,031 yards while finding the end zone 10 times.

If Hurns is able to look anything like that player in Miami, the Dolphins will have one of the best receiver groups in the NFL. Add Hurns to a mix including Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker, and new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea will have plenty of weapons at his disposal, especially if Josh Rosen can take the next step in his career with his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports Images