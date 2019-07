Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When people think Fourth Of July, they think hot dogs and hamburgers at a holiday cookout, but which would you rather have?

That’s the question Thursday’s Dunkin’ Poll addressed as the Boston Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

So, which would you rather have at your Independence Day cookout? A hot dog or a hamburger?

Check out the results of tonight’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images