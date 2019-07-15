The Red Sox designated Eduardo Nunez for assignment Monday after two-plus seasons in Boston.
Nunez had some bright spots for the team — particularly his World Series pinch-hit three-run home run in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers — but never could quite find his stride.
Manager Alex Cora shed light on the situation, calling it a “tough decision” and noting Nunez wasn’t able to get a lot of at-bats.
Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images