The Red Sox designated Eduardo Nunez for assignment Monday after two-plus seasons in Boston.

Nunez had some bright spots for the team — particularly his World Series pinch-hit three-run home run in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers — but never could quite find his stride.

Manager Alex Cora shed light on the situation, calling it a “tough decision” and noting Nunez wasn’t able to get a lot of at-bats.

To see Nunez’s numbers while in Boston, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images