The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has struggled throughout the majority of the 2019 season, but one pitcher is leading the pack on the mound.

Eduardo Rodriguez is 12-4 on the season and is 4-0 over his last four starts with an 1.42 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Although his ERA is 4.10 on the season, recent performances suggest that statistic will continue to drop before the end of September.

To hear more about Rodriguez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

