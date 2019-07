Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who chalked Eduardo Rodriguez in as the driving force of the Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff heading into 2019?

The 26-year-old southpaw has enjoyed a great deal of success on the hill this season and has been on a roll of late. Rodriguez is 5-0 over his last seven starts, and now has 11 wins, which leads the Sox and is tied for second in Major League Baseball.

For more on Rodriguez and his recent numbers, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.