The Red Sox will look to get back into the win column and begin a new series on a high note after losing two of three to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.
Boston will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez in its first game of a three-game contest against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday night. The southpaw is 11-4 with a 4.34 ERA and is in search of his fourth consecutive win.
Rodriguez is coming off a strong start against the Toronto Blue Jays when he pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up just two earned runs and struck out four.
Tampa Bay has yet to name a starter.
See a full preview of Rodriguez’s start, as well as the rest of the series probables in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images