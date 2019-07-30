Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a reason the New York Mets parted with top prospects and were willing to take on the albatross that is the contract of Robinson Cano in order to acquire star closer Edwin Diaz.

The 25-year-old reliever throws hard with a devastating slider, and when he’s at his best, he’s one of the top closers in baseball. He’s also under affordable team control through the 2022 season. So, if the Mets actually are making Diaz available before Wednesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, it shouldn’t come as much surprise there’s a sizable market to acquire the flame-thrower.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal published his latest notes column Tuesday morning, outlining the suitors for Diaz, and there’s unsurprisingly plenty of interest in his talents.

“Still, the demand for Díaz is significant, according to sources and published reports,” Rosenthal wrote Tuesday. “The Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays, Braves and Padres are among the teams showing interest in the 25-year-old closer, who even in a down season remains a standout due to a scarcity of available elite relievers.”

Other recent reports indicated the Red Sox were considered the “most invested” in Diaz, which makes sense given the club’s bullpen issues this season. Adding an elite relief arm definitely would strengthen Boston’s push for the playoffs, but it’s no secret the Red Sox farm system isn’t as deep as it was just a few years ago. That’s not to say the club couldn’t put together a deal to acquire Diaz — especially if there’s someone the Mets covet within the Boston organization — but the market likely will dictate the price. That teams like San Francisco and Cleveland have stayed in contention and don’t seem willing to sell off pieces only reinforces the fact that the Mets could acquire a lot for Diaz.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images