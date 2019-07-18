Enes Kanter is not having much trouble working his way into the hearts of Boston Celtics fans.
In his introductory press conference Wednesday, Kanter fired a shot at Kyrie Irving when asked why he chose to wear No. 11. Then, later in the day, not only did he play 5-on-5 against a bunch of Celtics campers while wearing his full uniform, he gave one of said campers a hard time.
The camp counselor pointed out to Kanter that there was a kid wearing Lakers shorts. Kanter walked over and started relentlessly booing the poor kid, encouraging the other campers to do the same.
Take a look:
A bit harsh? Maybe.
Either way, it sounds like Kanter will fit in to Celtics culture quite well.
