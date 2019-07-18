Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is not having much trouble working his way into the hearts of Boston Celtics fans.

In his introductory press conference Wednesday, Kanter fired a shot at Kyrie Irving when asked why he chose to wear No. 11. Then, later in the day, not only did he play 5-on-5 against a bunch of Celtics campers while wearing his full uniform, he gave one of said campers a hard time.

The camp counselor pointed out to Kanter that there was a kid wearing Lakers shorts. Kanter walked over and started relentlessly booing the poor kid, encouraging the other campers to do the same.

Take a look:

A bit harsh? Maybe.

Either way, it sounds like Kanter will fit in to Celtics culture quite well.

Thumbnail photo via NESN.com