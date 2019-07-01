Enes Kanter’s journey to the Celtics didn’t come without some drama.
Kanter, who agreed to sign with Boston on Monday, told “The Undefeated” in a text exchange that he originally was considering re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency. Instead, he turned them down, and his reasoning certainly is understandable.
Kanter claims Portland only gave him six minutes to make a decision.
“I felt pressure. And I didn’t feel comfortable,” he said in a text. “So I told (the Blazers) I need to think about it so I can call my brother so he can ask my family … but they kept pushing so I told them NO!”
Well, can’t say we blame him.
