Even though Enes Kanter cannot technically become an official member of the Boston Celtics until Saturday, he’s had little reservation defending his soon-to-be squad.

The center spent his Independence Day bodybagging FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright after the talking head declared the Celtics’ offseason “a disaster” — chiefly because Kanter was called in to replace Al Horford. Kanter made fun of Wright’s hair in response to the diatribe, but in Friday’s show, Wright had his chance to fire back.

"Listen, @EnesKanter…this hair's not fake, man! People just jealous that I can grow this luscious, full head of hair." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/a6ZYDkaffX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 5, 2019

Kanter then responded to Wright’s response, and he made a request in the process.

😂😂

Nothing but love brother. @getnickwright

You gotta stop hating on my team tho.#HatersGonnaHate 💯 https://t.co/kw2Z3c8T2e — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 5, 2019

We’re not so sure how that one will work out, as Wright finds great pleasure at shredding the Celtics.

Kanter eventually wrapped things up by firing a parting shot.

(Also: Make note of the location from which Kanter fired off the tweet)

Carving up Wright is a good way to endear oneself to Celtics fans, so good for Kanter.

