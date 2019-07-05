Even though Enes Kanter cannot technically become an official member of the Boston Celtics until Saturday, he’s had little reservation defending his soon-to-be squad.
The center spent his Independence Day bodybagging FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright after the talking head declared the Celtics’ offseason “a disaster” — chiefly because Kanter was called in to replace Al Horford. Kanter made fun of Wright’s hair in response to the diatribe, but in Friday’s show, Wright had his chance to fire back.
Kanter then responded to Wright’s response, and he made a request in the process.
We’re not so sure how that one will work out, as Wright finds great pleasure at shredding the Celtics.
Kanter eventually wrapped things up by firing a parting shot.
(Also: Make note of the location from which Kanter fired off the tweet)
Carving up Wright is a good way to endear oneself to Celtics fans, so good for Kanter.
