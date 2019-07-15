Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans are going to love Enes Kanter.

In fact, Green Teamers already are taking a liking to the Turkish big man, whom Boston signed last week to a two-year deal.

Kanter will wear No. 11 — Kyrie Irving’s number — next season. And unlike the Kemba Walker situation, Celtics fans don’t have the luxury of busting out their previously left-for-dead No. 11 jerseys.

Or do they?

Some Celtics fans have been Duct-taping “Kanter” onto their Irving jerseys, and Boston’s new center loves it

Take a look:

Between Kanter, Walker and the charismatic draft class, the Celtics will be a much more likable group next season than they were in 2018-19.

But will they be better? Probably not.

