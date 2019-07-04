Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright launched his daily harpoon at the Celtics on Thursday, but promptly was bodybagged by one of Boston’s latest additions.

The FOX Sports 1 hot take artist described the Celtics offseason as “a disaster.” He conceded that you could call switching Kyrie Irving with Kemba Walker a wash since whatever skill Walker trails Irving in, he makes up by being a better locker room presence.

But when it came to comparing the swap of Kanter for Al Horford, Wright was far less forgiving.

You can check out his full comments here.

"The Boston Celtics plan was Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford. That has turned into Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter. That’s a disaster." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/HYDOLeuw2K — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 4, 2019

Alright.

Kanter quite clearly caught wind of Wright’s remarks, so he decided to fire right back.

The only disaster is that hairpiece 😂@getnickwright https://t.co/kp72NZkcu8 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 4, 2019

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We’ll say, one thing to look forward to about Kanter from a non-basketball perspective is that he isn’t afraid to take shots at detractors. That alone likely will endear him to Boston fans.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images