If you’re a New England Patriots fan, nothing is better than watching mic’d-up videos of Tom Brady.

So, let’s take a look at another one, shall we?

A seven-plus minute clip of Brady’s greatest mic’d-up moments made the Internet rounds Tuesday, and it’s easy to see why. The Patriots quarterback, notoriously tight-lipped and robotic off the field, is quite the entertaining chatterbox on game day.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

With the 2019 NFL season fast-approaching, New Englanders don’t have to wait much longer for more mic’d-up content.

By the way, the Patriots open training camp July 25.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images