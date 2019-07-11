Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will have a much different look to them entering the 2019-20 season, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Aron Baynes all playing for new organizations.

Of course, the Celtics managed to bring in Kemba Walker, essentially saving their offseason. Boston acquired the All-Star point guard in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Rozier. The Hornets new guard is set to make $58.7 million over three years in Charlotte, which is being called into question by some NBA analysts.

Five ESPN NBA insiders discussed the offseason’s “most underrated and questionable moves” thus far, and the Hornets’ acquisition of Rozier came up on two separate occasions from Tim Bontemps and Dave McMenamin.

Check out what Bontemps had to say:

The sign-and-trade for Terry Rozier (three years, $58 million) in Charlotte doesn’t make any sense. Sure, the Hornets didn’t have a point guard after losing Kemba Walker, but Tomas Satoransky and Delon Wright were both signed-and-traded for contracts that fit the midlevel exception — half of Rozier’s contract. Tyus Jones was signed by Memphis to a similarly reasonable deal. All of them are in the same range of player as Rozier. This is just the latest head-scratching move by Charlotte over the past decade. Honorable mention: Phoenix signing Rubio and having to trade two second-round picks to clear the space to do so.

McMenamin had similar thoughts, debating whether or not Rozier’s play equals $19 million per season:

The Hornets signing Rozier. Not only is he replacing one of the most beloved figures in franchise history in Kemba Walker; not only was he one of the major voices of unrest in a testy Boston locker room last season; not only did he once go 2-for-14 from the field (0-for-10 from 3) in a Game 7 at home with a trip to the Finals on the line; but we’re also talking about a guy with career numbers of 38% shooting and 2.3 assists per game at point guard earning $19 million a year. It’s mind-boggling.

Both writers bring up valid points. Rozier’s inconsistent play raised some pretty serious concerns this past season, so it’s no surprise that his hefty contract is being called into question.

The 25-year-old averaged nine points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games with the Celtics last season.

Read the full article from ESPN here >>>

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images