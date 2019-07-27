N’Keal Harry isn’t the only New England Patriots rookie you should keep an eye on in fantasy football this season.

The Patriots surprised many at this year’s NFL draft when they used a third-round pick on Damien Harris. New England already was fairly set at running back heading into the offseason, but the addition of Harris very well could separate the team’s backfield as the league’s best.

It’s tough to gauge the kind of impact Harris will make in his rookie season. The Alabama product is awfully versatile, but his per-game touches could be limited with Sony Michel leading the group and James White and Rex Burkhead both having key roles in the offense as well. With several factors to consider, ESPN took a stab at projecting Harris’ fantasy football ceiling in the upcoming season.

From Matt Bowen:

Michel did miss three games last season, and had a knee scope earlier in the summer. That could open a door for Harris to get some early-down touches in the Patriots offense if Michel does have some limitations to start the season. Plus, this New England team wants to run the rock in the red zone.

During the Patriots’ record 10-season playoff streak, they have 903 red zone rush attempts, while no other team in the league has more than 750. And the best way to create fantasy production without high volume is to be in an offense that is consistently pushing the ball into scoring position. Cash in on those red zone carries.

Given Harris’ play style and his ability to catch the ball, he could still find his way into a flex role this season in deeper, 12-team leagues using either PPR or non-PPR scoring. And the draft value is there, given Harris’ current ADP.

Michel making it through a full season healthy is no guarantee. The second-year back returned to the practice fields Saturday after being sidelined since before spring minicamp as he recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery. Should ailments continue to flare up for the 24-year-old, or any other Patriots back for that matter, Harris likely will see extended playing time and have an opportunity to make his case for consistent touches.

Given Harris’ draft billing, the Patriots clearly think highly of the two-time College Football Playoff National champion. And if New England opts to lean on its RBs in 2019, Harris might have a chance to make a name for himself sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images