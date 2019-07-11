Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jimmy V Award almost always results in a touching moment at the ESPY’s, and that was again the case in 2019.

Rob Mendez, a football coach born without arms and legs, was the recipient of the award this year, delivering a powerful acceptance speech as a result. In a video recorded afterwards by the NFL on ESPN, Mendez cited Tom Brady as a big source of inspiration to him, saying he’d give the New England Patriots quarterback an ESPY if he could.

Jimmy V Award winner Rob Mendez says if he could, he'd give an ESPY to Tom Brady for being an inspiration. "That's where I got my passion for football, was from Tom Brady." #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/uxxsbgxnN9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2019

On Thursday morning, Brady appeared to catch wind of Mendez’s shoutout, tagging the coach in an Instagram story.

Good to see the mutual respect between the two.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images