The Jimmy V Award almost always results in a touching moment at the ESPY’s, and that was again the case in 2019.
Rob Mendez, a football coach born without arms and legs, was the recipient of the award this year, delivering a powerful acceptance speech as a result. In a video recorded afterwards by the NFL on ESPN, Mendez cited Tom Brady as a big source of inspiration to him, saying he’d give the New England Patriots quarterback an ESPY if he could.
On Thursday morning, Brady appeared to catch wind of Mendez’s shoutout, tagging the coach in an Instagram story.
Good to see the mutual respect between the two.
You can watch Mendez’s acceptance speech here >>>
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images