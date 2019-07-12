Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens is under pressure to sign Tacko Fall, and some of that urging probably came from inside his own house.

The Boston Celtics head coach revealed to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett on Thursday his two kids enjoy watching the 7-foot-6 prospect play basketball. Fall has become a cult hero among fans and observers of the NBA Summer League, and the Stevens kids are among those who have caught “Tacko-mania.”

“They want to watch Tacko,” Stevens said.

Stevens admitted earlier this week he admires how Fall has handled his celebrity status this month in Las Vegas.

Fall’s play has caught the attention of newly acquired Celtics center Enes Kanter and former Boston big man Kendrick Perkins, who has implored the team sign the UCF product.

The Celtics reportedly have no plans to add Fall, who currently is on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contact, to their roster. Nevertheless, they’ll likely invite the center to training camp, where he’ll test his mettle against NBA-level competition.

Stevens’ family might not give him a choice but to give the idea of signing Fall full consideration.

