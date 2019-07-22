Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week and next will feature a pair of benchmarks for Tom Brady.

Brady will kick off his 20th NFL season Thursday when the New England Patriots open training camp at Gillette Stadium. The six-time Super Bowl champion also will celebrate his birthday during training camp, as he turns 42 next Saturday.

Despite being long in the tooth in football years, Brady still is among the league’s best quarterbacks and will be a top reason for New England’s standing as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the 2019 campaign. TB12 doesn’t appear to be slowing down either, and one of his former teammates put his absurd longevity into simple terms via comment on the QB’s latest Instagram post.

“Fine Wine 🍷,” former Patriot and current Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan wrote.

Well put.

Brady and Ryan soon will reunite, as the Patriots and Titans are scheduled for a few joint practices in Nashville before battling in Week 2 of the preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images