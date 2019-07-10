Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richard Seymour had loads of success on the football field, but now he’s racking up some accomplishments in Las Vegas.

The former New England Patriots defensive lineman is currently in 35th place at the 2019 Main Event with $2.75 million chips entering Day 5, per ESPN. Dean Morrone leads the event with $4.98 million. ESPN’s Tim Fiorvanti said Seymour is “well within striking distance” of Morrone.

Seymour has taken up poker since his football career ended and has found plenty of success. The 39-year-old has won $575,448 in total casino event winnings, in addition to $147,851 on the World Poker Tour, per CardPlayer.com.

In 12 NFL seasons, Seymour made seven Pro Bowls and collected three Super Bowl wins.

