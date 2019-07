Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is now a member of the Celtics thanks to a four-year, $141 million deal struck to bring the free-agent to Boston. He was officially announced as a member of the C’s on Wednesday, where he held up his new jersey for all to see.

Now, fans are getting their first look at him wearing No. 8 in green. And hopefully, they’ll be as thrilled as Walker appears in the photo.

Check it out:

Get used to this Boston 🍀 pic.twitter.com/LD2wdtqA7g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2019

Yeah, we can get used to this.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Celtics