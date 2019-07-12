Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tremont Waters and the Boston Celtics family are in mourning.

Edward Waters Jr., the father of the Boston Celtics guard, was found dead Thursday in West Haven, Conn., at a Super 8 Motel, police confirmed to the Stamford Advocate. He was 49 years old.

West Haven Fire Department paramedics responded to a report of an injured or sick person shortly after noon ET and they pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are investigating the case as an untimely death.

The Celtics selected Tremont Waters out of LSU with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old signed a two-way contract with the team Tuesday after impressing in NBA Summer League play.

Neither the Celtics nor Tremont Waters have issued a statement on Ed Waters’ death as off Friday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images