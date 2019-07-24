Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have certainly proved their worth over the last two decades, and a recent Forbes study affirms that notion.

The Patriots are considered the seventh-most valuable franchise in professional sports, according to the study, valued at $3.8 billion with a $238 million operating income. The Dallas Cowboys ($5 billion) hold the top spot for the fourth-straight year, followed by the New York Yankees ($4.6 billion) and Real Madrid ($4.24 billion).

Since being bought by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Patriots have won five Super Bowls and 10 AFC championships. Forbes says the Patriots’ value increased three percent since 2018.

The Boston Red Sox also made the list, tied for 12th place with the Los Angeles Rams.

