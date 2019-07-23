Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the Philadelphia 76ers tamper with Al Horford before the June 30 deadline?

Maybe. But the accusations alone probably didn’t sit well with Boston Celtics fans.

Horford opted out of his contract with the C’s before signing a four-year deal with their Eastern Conference rival. But a report surfaced earlier this week that suggested the Celtics were not happy with what may have taken place between Philly and the center.

If you ask Horford, though, he doesn’t buy into any of it. He appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Monday and was asked if he felt the 76ers had tampered with him.

“Well, what can I say? It’s just, to me, kind of ridiculous,” Horford said, as transcribed by WEEI. “It is what it is. I mean, you know Danny (Ainge). I love Danny. You know, Danny was always really good to me and I know that he was definitely frustrated (that) things didn’t work out with us.”

He didn’t exactly say no, for what it’s worth.

Regardless, Boston still went out an signed Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to add to its roster after losing Horford, Kyrie Irving and Aron Baynes.

But this likely only will add to Celtics-76ers rivalry in the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images