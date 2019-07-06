Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris reportedly is going to be a San Antonio Spur.

The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that the former Boston Celtics forward has come to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million.

Free agent forward Marcus Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20M deal with the San Antonio Spurs, with a second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

Morris, who shut down rumors of him joining the Los Angeles Lakers on Twitter, averaged 13.9 points with 6.1 rebounds per game while 27.9 minutes per game for the Green. The 29-year-old’s tenure in Boston will be remembered as a streaky one, shooting 47.6 percent from the floor before the all-star break, but just 37.8 percent after the break last season.

Still, Morris served as a spark plug for the C’s and could prove a valuable role player for the Spurs. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Gregg Popovich’s system.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images