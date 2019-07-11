Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richard Seymour was in contention entering Day 5 of the World Series of Poker’s Main Event, but the three-time Super Bowl champ’s luck ran out on Wednesday.

Seymour began Day 5 in 35th place at the event, but ultimately finished in 131st, according to Donnie Peters of Gridiron Gamble and PocketFives.com. The former New England Patriots defensive lineman still finished with $59,295.

According to WSOP.com, Seymour had “life” late, but “a queen on the turn doomed him.” Here’s everything they had to say about his fifth and final day:

“Former elite NFL lineman Richard Seymour also hit the rail. After coming in with one of the biggest stacks, he made some large folds en route to nursing a short stack during the latter stages of Day 5. He’d ultimately try swiping the blinds by shoving king-four on the button, only to run into queens and ace-three suited. A king-high flop gave Seymour — along with those hoping for a big mainstream storyline — life, but a queen on the turn doomed him.”

Seymour still seemed relatively happy with his performance, sharing a tweet on Thursday to recap his time at the Main Event. “Incredible experience,” the caption read. “Disappointed to leave! Really appreciate the outpour of support.”

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images