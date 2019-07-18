Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plenty of folks have their take on whether or not Rob Gronkowski actually will stay retired, and most think there’s at least some chance the tight end returns to the gridiron.

But one of Gronk’s former teammates weighed in on the matter, and he thinks Gronk truly is done — and for a pretty simple reason.

In an interview with Spox, translated by Pats Pulpit, Sebastian Vollmer — who played offensive tackle for the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2015 — explained why he thinks Gronkowski won’t make a comeback.

“I don’t think he will come back again,” Vollmer said. “Just looking at his physical shape, I don’t think he’d be able to pull it off.”

Fair point.

A report has surfaced that Gronkowski has not been lifting since retiring, and pictures of him lately show a somewhat slimmed-down version of the 30-year-old. Because of that, it probably would take him a little while to get back into game shape.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images