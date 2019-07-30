Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jordan Herzog has gamed his way into some serious cash.

The Sudbury, Mass., resident and his partner won $100,000 in prize money last weekend in New York City at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. Herzog, 16, and Zach Gifford, 17, finished 17th in the duos portion of the E-Sports competition, claiming a hefty cash reward.

Herzog told The Boston Globe’s Abigail Feldman he’s happy with his team’s result, despite finishing lower in the standings than they had hoped.

“We got pretty unlucky in some of the games,” Herzog said. “I’m still proud of us, despite not getting in the top 10.”

Herzog plays for the professional gaming organization Lazarus Esports. He already is preparing for another tournament.

Kyle Giersdorf, a 16-year-old whose gaming name is “Bugha,” won the $3 million grand prize for finishing first in the solo portion of the Fortnite World Cup. His manage company, Sentinel, said $3 million is the largest individual prize in e-sports history, according to The New York Times.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images