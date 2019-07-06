Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Giants may have drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but Eli Manning isn’t planning on going anywhere any time soon.

“I’m not rushing into retirement, and Peyton’s not telling me to rush into it,” the 38-year-old said, according to NOLA.com. “I still love being around the guys and the teammates and playing this game. I’m going to play it for as long as I think I can hang with these guys.”

The last two seasons haven’t been the kindest to Manning, who is just 8-23-0 through his last 31 starts. His numbers have steadily declined over the last decade, but for Eli, there’s no real timetable for his retirement.

“You take it year by year,” he explained. “I’ve been blessed going into my 16th year. That’s been a blessing in itself. I love what I’m doing. I love the work that goes into it. You never know when it’s going to be your last year or when it’s going to be the end for you, so you try to take advantage of the years you’re here and enjoy every moment.”

While his departure from professional football is obviously inevitable, we certainly have not heard the last from Manning. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images