Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While most eyes will be fixated on Zion Williamson in Las Vegas, the Boston Celtics figure to be one of the more interesting teams to monitor at NBA Summer League.

The Celtics made four selections in the NBA Draft and have a bevy of young players that are worth keeping an eye as the Celtics look to build themselves back into the top contender in the East that many expect them to be.

While it’s unclear how much we’ll see of Romeo Langford, the C’s top pick, there certainly is no shortage of players to watch. Tacko Fall has impressed many at summer league practices, while Grant Williams continues to be quite the locker room acquisition.

When asked what he was trying to accomplish in Vegas, the Tennessee product offered up an answer that Green Teamers will love.

“Honestly, just some wins,” the forward told reporters, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

Just one more example that shows Williams is the kind of team-first player Boston has been hoping to build their roster with after a tumultuous season a year ago.

Williams already had won fans over with his “anti-Kyrie” character, and with statements like this, Celtics fans only will appreciate him more, especially if he delivers on the court to boot.

The Celtics tip off Summer League on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images