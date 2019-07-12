Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Getting a flagrant foul in a summer league game means you’re probably being stupid, but going as far as getting ejected from a summer league game means you’re probably being an abject imbecile.

Enter: Grayson Allen.

The well-known, let’s say “agitator,” got tossed from the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics NBA summer league game Thursday night after racking up a pair of techs mere moments apart, both on C’s rookie Grant Williams.

Allen’s boneheadedness is even more staggering seeing as he was playing in the summer league, where guys are just trying to get better and showcase their skills.

You can watch the first foul here, and the one that got him tossed below.

Grayson Allen was ejected after a flagrant foul for taking a swipe at Grant Williams. Allen was also called for a technical foul earlier in the game.#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/H87mCHAyzk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2019

Certainly leaving a nice impression on his new team.

After the game, Williams pretty much just laughed off the situation.

“(I was laughing it off) A little bit,” Williams said, via MassLive. “I joke around because where I grew up is different. So I was like, ‘Let me relax and go on and keep playing, just what my team needs.’

“He’s a competitor,” Williams later said. “Don’t take anything personally. I’ve always thought of it as you wind up in the game, things like that happen. So you respect him, he’s a talented player. He’s a guy who did really great things at Duke, he’s good friends with a couple of my friends, so I didn’t take it personally. It was just a matter of competing on the court.”

Good for Williams for taking the high road, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable for him to be a little irked.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images