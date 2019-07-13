Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have no idea what kind of beer Kyle Busch likes. All we know is the thought of “Rowdy” drinking IPAs is humorous to Greg Biffle.

(For what it’s worth, Biffle is a light beer kinda guy.)

In a thread published Thursday night, Reddit user KarmaBot200 shared a story in which Biffle recently visited his house and hung out with his parents. At one point in the night, KarmaBot200 manged to make Biffle crack up at a joke about Busch.

Take a look:

Kyle Busch definitely drinks O’Doul’s, right?

In other NASCAR news, a new documentary chronicling the infamous 2001 Daytona 500 is set to hit theaters in September. If the official trailer is any indication, the film will be a must-see for racing fans.

