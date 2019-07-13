There are no hard feelings between the Boston Celtics and Guerschon Yabusele.
After being waived by the Celtics on Wednesday, Yabusele shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking both Boston and the fans for an incredible experience that he’ll never forget.
I’ve Been blessed and thankful since that special day of my life. #2016NbaDraft I want thank all the fans, the city of Boston for all the love and the @celtics for the amazing experience. I want to thank also my teammates, coaching staff, all the peoples working with the @celtics that help us everyday and all the peoples around. Boston will always be in my heart 💚 #TheDancingBear #Dabusele #BleedGreen
The 23-year-old power forward was drafted by the Celtics 16th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Yabusele made his debut for Boston during the 2017-18 season, and last season averaged just 2.3 points per game with a 45.5 percent field goal percentage.
With the emergence of Grant Williams and Romeo Langford over the course of 2019 NBA Summer League action, Danny Ainge must’ve felt like there was no future for Yabusele in Boston.
