There are no hard feelings between the Boston Celtics and Guerschon Yabusele.

After being waived by the Celtics on Wednesday, Yabusele shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking both Boston and the fans for an incredible experience that he’ll never forget.

The 23-year-old power forward was drafted by the Celtics 16th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Yabusele made his debut for Boston during the 2017-18 season, and last season averaged just 2.3 points per game with a 45.5 percent field goal percentage.

With the emergence of Grant Williams and Romeo Langford over the course of 2019 NBA Summer League action, Danny Ainge must’ve felt like there was no future for Yabusele in Boston.

