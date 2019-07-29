Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz is home.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger on Monday made his first public comments since being shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9, confirming via Instagram he’s been released from the hospital and expressing gratitude for the support he’s received throughout his recovery.

Ortiz’s message accompanied a photo of a steak on the grill. It’s clear he’s in good spirits.

Here’s what Ortiz wrote:

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless…

Thank for all the prayers 🙏🏽

Too bad l can’t crush food yet 😑!!!!

Estando ya en casa y viendo a mi familia celebrarlo no tiene precio gracias por todas sus oraciones 🙏🏽… lo único malo es que no puedo matar la liga comiendo todavía 😑!!!”

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, has released several statements since the shooting, which led to three surgeries for the 43-year-old. But this is the first we’re hearing directly from Ortiz, one of the most beloved figures in Red Sox history.

Ortiz spent 14 seasons with the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016. He earned 10 All-Star selections and won three World Series titles with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images