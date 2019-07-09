Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s not dress this thing up: This is a story about a photo of Tacko Fall looking like the 7-foot-6 giant that he is.

Fall, who signed with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, has become a sensation at summer league. And it’s easy to understand why, as the University of Central Florida product provides some of the most comical visuals basketball fans ever have seen.

The latest came Tuesday night during the Celtics’ 89-72 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall registered 12 points in the victory that gave Boston a 2-0 record in the NBA Summer League.

Check out this photo:

Man, that’s a tall drink of water.

Fall faces an uphill battle in making Boston’s roster, as there’s not much room for a big man who can’t shoot in Brad Stevens’ offense. That said, Fall has impressed and surprised the Celtics with his mobility thus far, and it’s clear he has more skill than your typical 7-foot-6 center, if such an individual can be described as “typical.”

One more thing: You’ll be blown away by the amount of calories this guy consumes on a daily basis.

