The Boston Celtics announced the signings of Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Tremont Waters and Max Strus on Thursday but, per team policy, the terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Strus and Waters were signed to two-way contracts, which fills both of Boston’s two-way slots. The other deals were a bit of a mystery, but that’s no longer the case.

Fall’s contract is an Exhibit 10 deal, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. This is the same type of deal he agreed to with the Celtics prior to summer league.

Per source, Tacko Fall’s deal is still an Exhibit 10 contract, just as he originally agreed to shortly after the draft. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 25, 2019

An exhibit 10 contract is non-guaranteed, but can be converted into a one-year or two-way contract.

Green’s deal is partially guaranteed, per Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith.

Per a source: Javonte Green has a partial guarantee with Boston. Tacko Fall's contract is an Exhibit 10 contract.

An Exhibit 10 deal is fully non-guaranteed and can be converted to a Two-Way contract down the line. It can also be converted to a one-year standard contract as well. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 25, 2019

The Celtics now have 18 players heading into training camp with one more roster spot open.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images