Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts can stand alongside Ted Williams in Boston Red Sox history by extending his current run by another step.

The Red Sox outfielder will tie one of the legendary slugger’s team records Thursday if he scores at least one run against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long. Betts’ current 12-game streak of scoring at least one run is the team’s longest in 21 years, and now Williams’ mark is in his sights.

Mookie Betts has scored at least 1 run in 12 straight games, the longest streak by a Red Sox player since Nomar Garciaparra in 1998 (also 12 games). No Sox player has had a longer single-season streak since Ted Williams in 1946 (13 straight games, Apr. 24-May 7). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 18, 2019

Betts’ run-scoring spree didn’t start 12 games ago. He leads Major League Baseball with 84 runs this season and has scored at least one in 23 of his last 25 games.

He’ll bat leadoff Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park when the Red Sox face the Blue Jays in their series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, and he might not take long to score that historic run.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images