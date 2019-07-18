Mookie Betts can stand alongside Ted Williams in Boston Red Sox history by extending his current run by another step.
The Red Sox outfielder will tie one of the legendary slugger’s team records Thursday if he scores at least one run against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long. Betts’ current 12-game streak of scoring at least one run is the team’s longest in 21 years, and now Williams’ mark is in his sights.
Betts’ run-scoring spree didn’t start 12 games ago. He leads Major League Baseball with 84 runs this season and has scored at least one in 23 of his last 25 games.
He’ll bat leadoff Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park when the Red Sox face the Blue Jays in their series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, and he might not take long to score that historic run.
